Thomasville National Bank Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $165,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

