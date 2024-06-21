THOR Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.