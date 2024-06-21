Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Tiptree stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $591.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

