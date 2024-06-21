Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Tiptree stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $591.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
Insider Activity at Tiptree
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.