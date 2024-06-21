Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.33. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 88,875 shares.

Toray Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

