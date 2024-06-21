Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace Acquires 1,114,000 Shares

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Wallace bought 1,114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00.
Torq Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE TORQ opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Torq Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.
About Torq Resources
