Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $33.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 32,734 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.