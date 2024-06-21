TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

