Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 91,436 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average daily volume of 32,509 call options.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
Shares of CHPT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.74. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
