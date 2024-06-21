Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $18.97. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 168,261 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

