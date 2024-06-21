Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.54

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.54 and traded as low as $41.27. Trend Micro shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 12,680 shares trading hands.

Trend Micro Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.