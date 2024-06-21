Trent Albert Erickson Acquires 4,312 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.10.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.