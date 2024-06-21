Trent Albert Erickson Acquires 4,312 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE:CWB opened at C$42.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.10.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
