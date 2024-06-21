Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.22 and traded as high as C$4.58. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 254,961 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

