Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$1,777,186.88 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88.
Trisura Group Stock Down 1.3 %
TSU stock opened at C$41.35 on Friday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
