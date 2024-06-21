TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.84.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.