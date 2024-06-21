TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

