Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $29.35. Trustmark shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 264,786 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 30.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

