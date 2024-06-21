Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.08. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 193,041 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tuniu Stock Down 2.8 %

Tuniu Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

