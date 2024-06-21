U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.