uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 13.8%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 55,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 4.44.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

