UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.32) on Friday. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.77 million, a P/E ratio of -195.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.76.

In related news, insider Alison Hill purchased 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,663.36 ($12,278.73). 77.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

