UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of PATH opened at $11.38 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.85.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

