Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.93

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.93 and traded as high as $50.24. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 296,133 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,048 shares of company stock worth $2,813,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

