Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210,531 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,282 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

