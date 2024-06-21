Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day moving average is $240.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

