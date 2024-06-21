United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

UNC opened at C$119.00 on Friday. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$98.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.63.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

