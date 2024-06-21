United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
United Co.s Stock Performance
TSE:UNC opened at C$119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$120.25.
About United Co.s
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.