USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.79. 4,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $261.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Get USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund alerts:

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.