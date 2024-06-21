Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $373.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

