Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $580.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.36 and a 200-day moving average of $511.50.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.