Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

