Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

