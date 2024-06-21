Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director W. Mark Watson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) Director W. Mark Watson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vaxart Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
