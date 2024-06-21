Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.78

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$21.74. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of C$80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current year.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
