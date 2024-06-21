Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,055. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

