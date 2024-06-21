VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.