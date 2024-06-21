Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $370.00 and last traded at $370.00. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.42.
Virbac Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.95.
About Virbac
Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virbac
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.