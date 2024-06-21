Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,903,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $437,893,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $276.85 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.98 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

