Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

