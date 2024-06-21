VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

VIZIO stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.05. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,377 shares of company stock worth $3,217,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

