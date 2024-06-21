Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.14

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.14 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72.08 ($0.92). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 71.64 ($0.91), with a volume of 74,380,196 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The company has a market cap of £19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($492,503.18). In other news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £387,600 ($492,503.18). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($722,001.27). 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

