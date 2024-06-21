Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 63,494 shares changing hands.

Vycor Medical Stock Down 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Vycor Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.