Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 184.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

