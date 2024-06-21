Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE HCC opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $73.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

