Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as low as $12.13. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 49,159 shares changing hands.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

