Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,469 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 451.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 802.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 291,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 232,695 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

