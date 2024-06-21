Welch Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,375,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 366,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 126,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,790 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

