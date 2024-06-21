Welch Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 8.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $533.44 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,523,353. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

