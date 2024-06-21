Welch Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

