Welch Group LLC Sells 954 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

