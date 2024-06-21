Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $1.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.23 on Friday. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $180.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.24 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 142.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

