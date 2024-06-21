Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.